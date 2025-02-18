Pakistan sees $194 million in foreign direct investment in January 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received a net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $194 million in January 2025, reflecting a 15% increase from the $170 million recorded in December 2024.

The total FDI inflows for January 2025 amounted to $239 million, which was slightly lower by 2% compared to December 2024’s $244 million. Meanwhile, outflows for January 2025 dropped by 40%, standing at $45 million compared to $74 million in December 2024.

In the first seven months of FY25, net FDI inflows surged by 56% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $1.52 billion, compared to $976 million during the same period in FY24.

The largest share of FDI during 7MFY25 came from China, contributing $634 million, followed by Hong Kong at $155 million, the United Kingdom at $148 million, Switzerland at $116 million, and France at $82 million.

The power sector attracted the most FDI in FY25, with $551 million in inflows, followed by financial services at $414 million, oil and gas exploration at $187 million, and electronics at $105 million.