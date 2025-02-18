Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan sees $194 million in foreign direct investment in January 2025

January FDI up 15% from December, with strong year-on-year growth in the first seven months of FY25

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received a net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $194 million in January 2025, reflecting a 15% increase from the $170 million recorded in December 2024.

The total FDI inflows for January 2025 amounted to $239 million, which was slightly lower by 2% compared to December 2024’s $244 million. Meanwhile, outflows for January 2025 dropped by 40%, standing at $45 million compared to $74 million in December 2024.

In the first seven months of FY25, net FDI inflows surged by 56% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $1.52 billion, compared to $976 million during the same period in FY24.

The largest share of FDI during 7MFY25 came from China, contributing $634 million, followed by Hong Kong at $155 million, the United Kingdom at $148 million, Switzerland at $116 million, and France at $82 million.

The power sector attracted the most FDI in FY25, with $551 million in inflows, followed by financial services at $414 million, oil and gas exploration at $187 million, and electronics at $105 million.

Pakistan’s IT exports surpass $2 billion in first 7 months of FY25
FBR raises customs value on desiccated coconut imports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

