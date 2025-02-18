Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s textile exports grow 10.6% in seven months, reach $10.77bn

January exports rise 15.85% year-on-year, driven by strong demand

By News Desk

Textile exports increased by 10.6% in the first seven months of the current financial year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Exports stood at $10.77 billion during July-January 2024-25, up from $9.73 billion in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

The key contributors to export growth included cotton cloth, which rose 3.99% to $1.13 billion from $1.09 billion, and knitwear, which surged 18.16% to $3.03 billion from $2.57 billion. Bedwear exports increased by 14.71% to $1.87 billion from $1.63 billion, while towel exports grew 6% to $631.97 million from $596.20 million. Exports of tents, canvas, and tarpaulin rose 18.91% to $83.54 million from $70.26 million.

Readymade garment exports recorded a 21.9% increase to $2.44 billion from $2 billion, while artificial silk and synthetic textiles rose 12.91% to $236.80 million from $209.72 million. Made-up articles (excluding towels and bedwear) grew 10.98% to $460.33 million from $414.79 million, and other textile materials saw a 4.55% rise to $432.76 million from $413.92 million.

However, some textile commodities saw a decline in exports. Raw cotton exports dropped 98.9% to $0.62 million from $55.75 million, while cotton yarn exports fell 35.77% to $430.23 million from $669.83 million. Cotton carded or combed exports declined 98% from $0.60 million to $0.006 million, and exports of yarn other than cotton yarn fell 6.07% to $20.34 million from $21.66 million.

On a year-on-year basis, textile exports increased 15.85% in January 2025, reaching $1.69 billion compared to $1.46 billion in January 2024. Month-on-month, exports rose 14.12% in January 2025 from $1.48 billion recorded in December 2024.

