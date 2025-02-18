Sign inSubscribe
Rawalpindi Ring Road completion hinges on ECNEC’s approval of Rs9.32bn revised cost

Project deadline set for December 2025 as 40% work completed

The completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December 2025 depends on the approval of the revised PC-I, which has been revised to Rs9.32 billion. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has yet to grant final approval, despite the project receiving clearance from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The 38-kilometre road, connecting Banth Mor on GT Road to the Thalian Interchange on the motorway, has seen multiple cost revisions. 

Initially estimated at Rs26 billion, the project’s cost was later revised to Rs39 billion before being adjusted to the current figure. So far, 40% of the work has been completed, with the Punjab government making a partial payment of Rs3 billion last week, though Rs6 billion remains unpaid.

The project is being executed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) through its Project Management Unit (PMU), with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) handling construction. 

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during a recent site visit, instructed authorities to ensure that the remaining 60% of the project is completed by December 2025.

The Ring Road will feature five interchanges at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thalian. Additionally, the project includes the construction of a railway bridge, five overpasses, and 21 subways. However, a proposal to establish an economic zone along the Ring Road has yet to receive approval.

