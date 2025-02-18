Rs1,500 prize bond draw held in Multan, first winner claims Rs3mn

The National Savings held the Rs1,500 prize bond draw at the National Savings Centre in Multan. The first prize of Rs3 million was awarded to bond number 402432, while the second prize of Rs1 million each was won by bond numbers 814653, 543452, and 764165.

The third prize of Rs18,500 was awarded to 1,696 winners.

Upcoming Rs1,500 draws are scheduled for May 15 in Karachi, August 15 in Faisalabad, and November 17 in Rawalpindi.

Prize bond draws are conducted every month and continue to attract participation due to their high rewards and the security of the investment. Under the government’s tax policy, winnings are subject to a 15% tax for filers and 30% for non-filers.

On January 1, the National Savings Division released the schedule for the 2025 prize bond draws, including those for national and premium bonds.

The upcoming draws are as follows: