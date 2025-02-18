Ukrainian drone attack disrupts Kazakhstan’s oil exports via Russian pipeline

A Ukrainian drone attack on a key oil export pipeline crossing southern Russia could reduce Kazakhstan’s oil exports by up to 30% over the next two months, Russia’s state pipeline operator, Transneft, said Tuesday.

Seven explosive drones struck a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on Monday. The pipeline, which transports Kazakh oil across southern Russia for export via the Black Sea, is crucial for supplying western Europe and other markets.

Transneft stated that the damage could be repaired within one-and-a-half to two months, during which time oil flows from Kazakhstan could drop by 30%. The 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) pipeline, jointly owned by the Russian and Kazakh governments along with Western energy majors Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell, accounts for 80% of Kazakhstan’s crude exports and about 1% of global oil supply.

Transneft also noted that Western companies were responsible for three-quarters of the 63 million tonnes transported through the pipeline last year. Kazakhstan’s energy ministry has yet to comment on how it plans to redirect oil or assess the economic impact of the disruption, as the country works to diversify its energy export routes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The attack is part of Kyiv’s broader strategy to target Russia’s energy infrastructure, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies supporting Moscow’s military operations.