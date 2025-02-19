Sign inSubscribe
200 smugglers continue illegal petrol and diesel imports through Pak-Iran border

Despite efforts to curb smuggling, illicit trade persists as the number of smugglers remains significant.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Oil smuggling across the Pakistan-Iran border continues to be a major issue, with approximately 200 smugglers still engaged in the illegal importation of petrol and diesel, despite previous crackdowns.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, it was revealed that while the number of smugglers has decreased from around 4,000 to a range of 100-200, smuggling has not been fully eradicated.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, addressing the committee, highlighted a positive development in Pakistan’s legal trade practices, noting that the country had successfully exported sugar to Afghanistan through official channels for the first time in history. This trade marks a departure from previous smuggling routes, and the minister emphasized the need for stricter border controls to combat illegal trade and strengthen the national economy.

Meanwhile, customs officials have raised tariffs at the Taftan border from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 per cargo, complicating legal imports. Lawmakers expressed concern that these stricter regulations might disrupt trade and warned of potential retaliation from Iran, which could block Pakistani trucks crossing the border.

Trade bodies reject amendment to Section 11 of the trade organizations act
Finance Minister outlines reform agenda to World Bank delegation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

