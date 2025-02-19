200 smugglers continue illegal petrol and diesel imports through Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD: Oil smuggling across the Pakistan-Iran border continues to be a major issue, with approximately 200 smugglers still engaged in the illegal importation of petrol and diesel, despite previous crackdowns.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, it was revealed that while the number of smugglers has decreased from around 4,000 to a range of 100-200, smuggling has not been fully eradicated.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, addressing the committee, highlighted a positive development in Pakistan’s legal trade practices, noting that the country had successfully exported sugar to Afghanistan through official channels for the first time in history. This trade marks a departure from previous smuggling routes, and the minister emphasized the need for stricter border controls to combat illegal trade and strengthen the national economy.

Meanwhile, customs officials have raised tariffs at the Taftan border from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 per cargo, complicating legal imports. Lawmakers expressed concern that these stricter regulations might disrupt trade and warned of potential retaliation from Iran, which could block Pakistani trucks crossing the border.