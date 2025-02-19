Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China criticizes Trump’s tariffs at WTO, U.S. calls Beijing’s economy ‘predatory’

The WTO General Council meeting marks the first formal discussion of rising U.S.-China trade tensions at the top decision-making body

By Monitoring Desk

China condemned tariffs imposed or threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump during a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting on Tuesday, warning that such “tariff shocks” could destabilize the global trade system.

The U.S. dismissed the concerns as hypocritical, with U.S. envoy David Bisbee criticizing China’s economic policies.

Trump has announced 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with retaliatory measures and a WTO dispute against Washington. At the closed-door meeting, China’s ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said, “These ‘Tariff Shocks’ heighten economic uncertainty, disrupt global trade, and risk domestic inflation, market distortion, or even global recession.”

He added, “Worse, the U.S. unilateralism threatens to upend the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

Bisbee rejected China’s stance, calling its economy a “predatory non-market economic system.” He stated, “It is now more than two decades since China joined the WTO, and it is clear that China has not lived up to the bargain that it struck with WTO Members when it acceded.”

He further accused Beijing of violating WTO rules, saying, “During this period, China has produced a long record of violating, disregarding, and evading WTO rules.”

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged for calm, stating, “The WTO was created precisely to manage times like these—to provide a space for dialogue, prevent conflicts from spiraling, and support an open, predictable trading environment.”

The WTO General Council meeting, which started Tuesday and continues Wednesday, is the first time that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China have been formally addressed at the top decision-making body.

Beyond a direct challenge to Washington, some delegates saw China’s intervention as an attempt to position itself as a defender of WTO rules, which could strengthen its alliances in ongoing global trade negotiations. The U.S.-China trade dispute has been ongoing for years, with Beijing accusing Washington of breaking WTO rules, while the U.S. argues that China does not merit its “developing country” status, which grants special trade privileges.

While Trump’s administration has considered disengagement from global organizations, the WTO has not yet been a primary focus. However, incoming U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has signaled a tougher approach, calling the WTO “deeply flawed.”

Previous article
Google agrees to pay $340 million to settle Italy tax dispute
Next article
Apple warns UK browser rules may hurt innovation incentives
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati launches AI startup with former OpenAI...

Thinking Machines Lab aims to develop AI systems that integrate human values and expand AI applications beyond competitors

PM invites Bahrain’s businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement exports witness 25% growth in seven months 

Sugar industry announces to sell discounted sugar at Rs130/kg during Ramazan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.