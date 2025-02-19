Trade bodies reject amendment to Section 11 of the trade organizations act

ISLAMABAD: Trade bodies across Pakistan have expressed strong opposition to the recent amendment in Section 11 of the Trade Organizations Act, which reduces the tenure of elected chambers from two years to one. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh, addressing a press conference alongside chamber representatives, urged the government to revert to the original two-year term for elected office-bearers.

Sheikh highlighted that the business community, which contributes through taxes and utility payments, deserves a stable and sufficient period to fulfill the mandates given by traders. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce has assured that the matter will be addressed.

Pakistan Vanaspati Association Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan emphasized the challenges of organizing elections within trade bodies, urging the government to withdraw the decision and restore the two-year tenure for chamber officials.

FPCCI Vice President Saqib Fayyaz added that the new amendment, which cuts the term to just one year, is unacceptable as it goes against the mandate given to office bearers. He and other chamber representatives from Rawalpindi, including Saqib Rafique, also rejected the changes to the Trade Organizations Act.

Samina Fazil, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce, similarly voiced her disapproval, asserting that the amendment to Section 11 of the Act should be reconsidered.