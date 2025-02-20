ECC set to decide on goat exports to Kuwait amid concerns over domestic meat prices

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is expected to review and potentially approve the export of goats to Kuwait, relaxing the existing ban on live animal exports. The move, aimed at boosting trade with Kuwait and attracting foreign investment, could also lead to higher domestic meat prices and impact value-added meat exports, according to official sources.

The ban on commercial export of live animals was imposed by the ECC in July 2013, a decision later ratified by the federal cabinet. However, Kuwaiti livestock importer Al-Mawashi has expressed significant interest in sourcing sheep and goats from Pakistan instead of Australia.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviewed this offer in June 2024 and again in January 2025, ultimately recommending that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) lift the export ban.

To balance trade expansion with local market stability, the Ministry of National Food Security has proposed an annual export limit of 100,000 fattened male sheep and goats, subject to review each year.

The proposal includes strict conditions, requiring exported animals to come from registered fattening farms with at least 100 male goats or sheep and ensuring animals are at least 1.5 years old, with a minimum weight of 50kg.

The Ministry of Commerce, which oversees animal trade regulations, has cautioned against the move, arguing that exporting live animals could harm Pakistan’s value-added meat and leather industries.

The Commerce Ministry warned that allowing live animal exports might reduce the country’s foreign exchange earnings, as processed meat and leather products command higher international prices.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the impact on domestic meat supply and pricing. According to the Ministry of National Food Security’s 2022-23 report, per capita meat availability in Pakistan stood at 22.79kg per year, slightly below the recommended 23-24kg. With food inflation at 20% in Q3 of FY24, some officials fear that allowing live animal exports could drive up local meat prices further.