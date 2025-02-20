Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance minister urges tax reforms, says Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’

This country cannot afford that people want to take a free ride and don’t want to come into the tax net, says Aurangzeb

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed the need to expand the tax base, saying the country cannot sustain an economy where certain sectors contribute little to revenue collection.

Speaking at the “Retail Reimagined: Innovate, Collaborate & Thrive” conference, organized by the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC), he said the tax burden is disproportionately carried by the manufacturing, services, and salaried sectors.

“We cannot continue to go back to the same for more. The manufacturing industry, the services industry, and the salaried class are carrying a disproportionate burden,” Aurangzeb said. “This is not sustainable, and the only way forward is for other segments—including agriculture, retail, wholesale, and real estate—to step up.”

He pointed out that the formal sector is paying taxes while others remain outside the system. “The formal sector is subsidizing free riders. This country cannot afford that people want to take a free ride and don’t want to come into the tax net. We just can’t afford this anymore,” he said.

He noted that the retail sector contributes 19% to GDP but only 1% to tax revenue. “This needs to change. The provincial governments have started taking steps by passing bills for agricultural taxes, and we are working to bring retail and real estate into the formal economy,” he said.

Speaking about broader economic trends, Aurangzeb said macroeconomic indicators are improving, citing lower inflation, stable currency, and an increase in foreign exchange reserves. “We are engaged with the rating agencies and are very hopeful that during this year, we will get back into the single B category, which will help diversify our funding base and re-enter the international capital market,” he said.

He said the government’s focus is on sustainable and inclusive growth rather than short-term cycles. “To achieve this, the focus has to be on structural reforms, and these are already underway—covering taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises, and public finance,” he said.

Aurangzeb said tax reforms are a key priority. “It is important to restore trust and credibility in the tax authority. We simply cannot afford that people don’t want to deal with the tax authorities,” he said.

He also discussed government rightsizing and restructuring efforts. “A comprehensive plan is ready for implementation. Dr. Ishrat Hussain had already laid the framework for rightsizing the government, and we are working on it,” he said.

On privatization, he acknowledged challenges but reaffirmed the government’s commitment. “The privatization process of PIA is being relaunched, and we are determined to take this forward,” he said.

He said the government is engaging with the private sector to lead economic growth while ensuring policy stability. “The role of the private sector is critical. The government’s role is to provide a policy framework and ensure continuity,” he said.

Aurangzeb also spoke about cash circulation in the economy. “There is Rs9.4 trillion in cash outside the formal system. We know this cannot be changed overnight, but the government is taking steps in the right direction,” he said.

He called for a shift in approach, saying economic progress requires documentation and enforcement. “We cannot afford an economy where people remain outside the tax net. This must change,” he said.

Previous article
Technological innovation adds 10,000 barrels to OGDCL’s oil output
Next article
Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decline 12% in 7MFY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab launches Lahore’s first electric bus service

The Punjab government has taken a significant step toward sustainable urban transport with the launch of Lahore’s first electric bus service, Electro. Chief Minister Punjab...

Mercedes-Benz warns of lower profits, launches cost-cutting plan

Trump plans talks with China over TikTok ownership dispute

Tesla under scrutiny for workplace safety breaches after worker’s death

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.