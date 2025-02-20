HBL partners with Ahya to achieve net-zero and climate targets

Karachi: HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank, has partnered with Ahya Technologies, a Pakistani company specializing in AI-powered climate software, to accelerate its journey towards net-zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration underscores HBL’s commitment to sustainability, in line with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) goals.

This partnership provides HBL access to a suite of advanced climate software products designed to simplify emissions management and reduction with accuracy, transparency, and cost efficiency. AhyaOS offers HBL a single platform to measure, analyze, reduce and report on all emissions, enabling the Bank to create decarbonization plans and achieve science-based targets (SBTs).

Speaking at the occasion, Salaal Hasan, CEO – Ahya, stated, “Embedding sustainability into the business model of financial institutions is a core economic need. We are proud to partner with HBL, the region’s leading sustainable bank, in enabling their journey to net zero. Together, we act on our shared mission in managing and reducing HBL’s emissions through AhyaOS — acting as a single source of truth for sustainability data, making it as easy to understand and report as financial data.”

Commenting on the partnership, Maya Inayat Ismail, Chairperson – HBL Sustainability Forum, said, “At HBL, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is a responsibility woven into the fabric of our operations. Partnering with Ahya Technologies marks a significant step in our aim to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2030. We are determined to lead the way in sustainable banking, proving that financial success and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

About HBL

HBL, Pakistan’s leading Bank, was the first commercial Bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has grown its branch network and maintained its position as the leading private sector bank in Pakistan with 1700+ branches, serving over 37 million clients worldwide. With a presence across major trade zones in the world, the Bank is recognized for its client-centric innovation in financial services.

About Ahya

A climate software and AI venture with a unified AI-powered platform for climate action. Ahya’s mission is to enable enterprises and financial institutions to achieve net zero with accuracy, transparency, and equitable economic growth. Ahya’s platform consists of two core products in AhyaOS – an AI-powered carbon management and accounting platform (CMAP) and Tawazun – a digital voluntary carbon marketplace. Ahya was founded in 2022 and has a presence in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, three of the largest economies and emission markets of the greater Middle East.