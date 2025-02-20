IMF mission to visit Pakistan next week to discuss $1.5 billion climate financing deal

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Pakistan on February 24 to negotiate the release of $1 to $1.5 billion in climate financing.

Addressing the Retail Business Council on Thursday, the finance minister also mentioned that a second IMF mission is scheduled for March, which will conduct a comprehensive six-month review of the ongoing program.

Aurangzeb reassured the public that all aspects of the IMF program are progressing as planned.

He further discussed the country’s current economic situation, noting that while the current account deficit turned negative for one month, it remained positive over the seven-month period. The minister emphasized the importance of cautious economic growth to avoid the boom-and-bust cycle, stressing that structural reforms are key to stabilizing and improving Pakistan’s economic framework.