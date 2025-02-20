NA panel approves Climate Accountability Bill 2024, proposes fines for polluters

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change has approved the Climate Accountability Bill 2024, which aims to enforce corporate responsibility and reduce carbon expenditures. The bill, introduced by MNA Sharmila Farooqui, was discussed in a meeting chaired by Munazza Hasan before receiving unanimous approval.

Farooqui informed the committee that the bill proposes penalties for companies causing environmental harm and calls for the establishment of a climate change fund to support sustainability initiatives.

The Ministry of Climate Change Secretary stated that steps have already been taken to set up the fund and recommended putting the bill to a vote, which was passed without opposition.

During the meeting, MNA Nuzhat Sadiq introduced the Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill 2024. However, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Ministry of Law maintained that the Prime Minister’s input was needed before proceeding further.

The committee also called for a detailed briefing on the burning of crop residues, which contributes to air pollution. Additionally, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director-general reported that fines had been imposed on four private housing societies for lacking proper sewage systems.

Committee Chair Munazza Hasan questioned the EPA’s failure to take action against these societies during their construction phase, urging stricter enforcement of environmental regulations.