Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decline 12% in 7MFY25

The import of mobile phones into Pakistan dropped by 12.04% during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), mobile phone imports stood at $868.551 million during July-January (2024-25), down from $987.447 million recorded in the corresponding months of (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports fell by 30.66% in January 2025, with imports valued at $135.127 million compared to $194.866 million in January 2024. The decline also extended on a month-on-month basis, as January 2025 imports dropped by 17.23% from $163.257 million in December 2024.

Despite the decrease in mobile phone imports, Pakistan’s overall merchandise exports rose by 10.16% in the first seven months of FY25, reaching $19.584 billion compared to $17.777 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, imports grew by 7.08%, increasing from $30.893 billion last year to $33.079 billion in the current fiscal year.