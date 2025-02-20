Sign inSubscribe
Punjab launches Lahore’s first electric bus service

The pilot project includes 27 e-buses, with plans to add 500 more by August, benefiting 17,000 passengers daily

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government has taken a significant step toward sustainable urban transport with the launch of Lahore’s first electric bus service, Electro.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the pilot project, which currently includes a fleet of 27 e-buses. Plans are in place to expand the service, with 500 more electric buses expected to be added by August this year.

Each bus is equipped with a 350 kWh battery, requiring three hours for a full charge with a 200 kWh charger. A DC fast charger in Green Town can recharge a bus in just 30 minutes. With a range of 300 kilometers, these buses efficiently cover their designated 250-kilometer routes

The initiative aims to connect far-flung areas to the main city, offering what the Punjab government describes as a “cheap and modern” public transport system.

The government has set a subsidized fare of Rs20 for passengers, while senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and students will be able to travel free of charge. The e-buses feature free Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, and CCTV cameras to enhance commuter safety. The project is expected to benefit 17,000 passengers daily.

During the inauguration ceremony, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the affordability of the service, stating that even general public transport fares place a financial burden on people. She highlighted that the electric bus project would provide a sustainable and accessible alternative for daily commuters.

The e-bus service covers key locations across Lahore, starting from Haji Camp and passing through major areas such as Police Lines, Shimla Pahari, Governor House, Charing Cross, Punjab University, and Minhaj University. The route includes commercial and residential hubs, ensuring connectivity for a broad segment of the city’s population.

Construction of 98 bus stops is underway to accommodate the fleet along its route. The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize Lahore’s public transport system while reducing environmental impact

