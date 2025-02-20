SBP foreign exchange reserves rise by $35 million, reaching $11.20 billion

ISLAMABAD: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw a modest rise of $35 million in the week ending February 14, 2025, bringing the total to $11.20 billion, according to data released on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves amounted to $15.95 billion, with commercial banks holding $4.75 billion in net reserves. The SBP did not provide specific details regarding the reasons behind the increase.

“During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP reserves rose by $35 million, reaching $11,201.5 million,” the central bank said.

In contrast, the previous week had seen a significant decline of $252 million in SBP reserves.