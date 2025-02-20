Senate panel urges action as 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has raised concerns over 600 trucks stranded at the Pakistan-Iran border, attributing the backlog to bureaucratic hurdles and customs inefficiencies. Lawmakers urged the government to take immediate action, warning that the delays were disrupting trade and causing widespread unemployment in Balochistan.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, the committee discussed financial and trade issues, including tax reforms, money bills, and the challenges facing the Pak-Iran barter trade system.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged the situation, stating that the congestion was severely affecting commercial activity. Senator Manzoor Kakar added that thousands of people had lost jobs due to the trade blockages.

The committee also reviewed the barter trade mechanism introduced in 2023, which allows only Iranian-made products to be imported into Pakistan. Customs officials revealed that traders were bypassing these rules by importing luxury goods into Iran and then re-exporting them to Pakistan.

Senator Anusha Rehman criticized the complexity of the SRO governing barter trade, arguing that reforms were needed to make the system more practical. Trade representatives echoed these concerns, with one stating that 40 export-laden trucks used to cross into Iran daily, but excessive customs restrictions had significantly slowed trade.

Meanwhile, importers and exporters warned that Pakistan’s barter trade with Iran could face further disruption due to customs regulations. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Mehmood Langrial defended the current procedures, stating that without bank guarantees, Iranian trucks traveling from Taftan to Quetta over a 600-kilometer route posed risks of cargo leakages. However, major traders dismissed these concerns, arguing that restrictions on Iranian almonds or other re-exported goods were unnecessary.

The Senate panel directed importers to file Goods Declarations (GDs) immediately to expedite the release of stranded Iranian containers. The committee also cleared the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and called for simplified trade policies to prevent further economic disruptions.