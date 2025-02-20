Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Suzuki prioritizes India despite lowering EV and sales targets

The Japanese automaker now targets 2.5 million vehicle sales in India by March 2031, down from 3 million, with four EV launches instead of six

By Monitoring Desk

Suzuki Motor has lowered its India sales target and scaled back its electric vehicle (EV) rollout, even as the country remains a key market in its global expansion plans.

The Japanese automaker now expects to sell 2.5 million vehicles in India by March 2031, down from its previous projection of 3 million, and will introduce four EVs instead of six.

Despite the revisions, Suzuki plans to expand its SUV lineup and increase manufacturing capacity in India to 4 million units annually at an “appropriate time,” rather than by March 2031 as previously planned. The company has also allocated 60% of its planned 2 trillion yen ($13 billion) investment to India, reinforcing its role as a major production hub for exports to the Middle East and Africa, including EVs.

The adjustments come as Suzuki’s local unit, Maruti Suzuki, faces rising competition from feature-rich SUVs produced by Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Maruti’s share of India’s passenger vehicle market has dropped from 51% in March 2020 to 41%, delaying its target of regaining a 50% share from 2026 to 2031.

The slowdown in EV adoption globally, coupled with Tesla’s impending entry into India, has further influenced Suzuki’s strategy.

On a broader scale, Suzuki aims to increase global sales by a third to 4.2 million vehicles by fiscal year 2030. The company is also targeting an operating profit margin of 10%, up from 9.2% last year, and plans to grow revenue by 49% to 8 trillion yen.

Previous article
Microsoft unveils Majorana 1 chip to advance quantum computing
Next article
Tesla under scrutiny for workplace safety breaches after worker’s death
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices steady as U.S. crude stockpiles rise

Brent crude rises 27 cents to $76.31, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gains 12 cents to $72.37

Punjab launches Lahore’s first electric bus service

Mercedes-Benz warns of lower profits, launches cost-cutting plan

Trump plans talks with China over TikTok ownership dispute

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.