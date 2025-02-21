Govt to cut electricity prices by up to Rs10 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has revealed a revised plan to reduce the baseline electricity tariff by Rs8 to Rs10 per unit.

The move is part of efforts to tackle the growing circular debt by reducing the overall debt burden. The plan proposes a Rs130 billion cut in debt repayments, which will free up financial resources to lower electricity prices. This initiative is also expected to help curb ongoing financial losses in the energy sector.

Sources suggest that the IMF’s review mission is scheduled to visit Pakistan next month, during which the government intends to present this proposal. However, it is important to note that the IMF had previously rejected a plan to reduce taxes in order to lower electricity costs. Under the new proposal, the basic tariff will be slashed by Rs8 to Rs10 per unit.

In another development, consumers of all power distribution companies (Discos) are set to receive relief of up to Rs2 per unit for January 2025 electricity bills, due to a fuel adjustment. However, K-Electric (KE) customers will not benefit from this reduction, as reported earlier.

This reduction is attributed to fluctuations in energy prices for power generation plants. The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) requested a Rs2 per unit reduction in electricity charges for January 2025 under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

A public hearing by NEPRA is scheduled for February 27, 2025, to review the proposal for Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs).

CPPA-G explained that the actual fuel costs in January 2025 were lower than the reference fuel charges, justifying the proposed price reduction.

The generation mix for the month included hydropower, nuclear energy, and Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), with smaller contributions from coal, furnace oil, and renewable sources. A total of 7,816 GWh of energy was delivered to Discos, with an average fuel cost of Rs11.008 per unit, which is Rs2 less than the reference cost.

If approved, this reduction is expected to offer some relief amid concerns over high electricity tariffs. NEPRA will issue its final decision following the public hearing, allowing stakeholders and consumers to voice any objections or feedback.