Hutchison Ports Pakistan introduces electric trucks to boost sustainability

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has become the first deep-water container terminal in the country to integrate electric trucks into its operations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable logistics. Six e-Trucks have been deployed at the terminal, complementing its existing Electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (ERTGCs) as part of a broader low-carbon strategy.

The company aims to further expand its fleet by mid-2025 with the addition of 12 more e-Trucks and Pakistan’s first electric empty container handler. This initiative aligns with Hutchison Ports’ global target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

CS Kim, Head of Business Unit at Hutchison Ports Pakistan, emphasized that the move reflects the terminal’s dedication to both innovation and environmental responsibility. He stated that adopting electric vehicles and equipment enhances efficiency while setting a new benchmark for sustainability in Pakistan’s port sector.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) welcomed the initiative, highlighting that the introduction of e-Trucks at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) makes Karachi Port the first in the country to implement such an environmentally friendly solution. The transition to electric-powered machinery is expected to reduce carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency at the port.