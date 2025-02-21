KSE-100 drops 938 points, closes at 112,800 as market faces selling pressure

The KSE-100 Index closed 938 points lower on Friday, settling at 112,800.93 with a 0.82% decline, as profit-taking and sectoral weakness dragged the market down. The index fluctuated within a 1,630-point range, reaching an intraday high of 114,444 before retreating.

The KSE-100 saw mixed sentiment throughout the week, reflecting investor caution amid earnings reports, economic policy discussions, and global market trends. Despite strong year-to-date gains, the market remained volatile, with banking, cement, and oil sectors under pressure.

Banking stocks led the decline, shedding 326 points, followed by cement (-186 pts) and oil & gas exploration (-154 pts).

Top losers included Cherat Cement (-7.45%), Abbott Laboratories (-7.21%), and Pioneer Cement (-5.35%). Gainers were led by Standard Chartered Bank (+7.53%), Tariq Glass (+3.86%), and Kohinoor Textile (+3.54%).

The broader All-Share Index also fell 351 points (-0.50%), while overall market volume declined to 455 million shares, down from 787 million in the previous session.

Despite recent pullbacks, analysts expect market sentiment to remain linked to corporate results, economic policies, and global cues in the coming sessions.