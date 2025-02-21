Over 8,100 Pakistani businesses join Dubai Chamber, second only to India

Pakistan has become the second-largest contributor to new memberships at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024, with 8,179 Pakistani businesses registering, according to a recent report.

India led the rankings with 16,623 new companies, while Egypt followed in third place with 5,302 registrations. Syria secured the fourth spot with 2,764 new members, and the United Kingdom ranked fifth with 2,588 new firms—reflecting a 14.2% increase from 2023.

The report highlighted notable growth among Iraqi, Turkish, and British businesses in Dubai. Iraqi firms saw a 37.8% rise, reaching 1,718 new registrations in 2024, compared to 1,247 the previous year. Turkish businesses recorded 25.5% growth, while UK-based firms expanded by 14.2%, totaling 2,588 new companies.

The chamber also reported 1,474 new Jordanian businesses and 1,473 Chinese firms joining in 2024. The trading and services sector accounted for the majority of new registrations at 41.1%, followed by real estate, renting, and business services at 32.9%. The construction sector contributed 10.5%, while transport, storage, and communication firms made up 8.4% of the new entrants.

Dubai’s business-friendly environment continues to attract foreign investment, with Pakistani entrepreneurs playing a significant role in the city’s expanding commercial landscape.