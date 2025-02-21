Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Over 8,100 Pakistani businesses join Dubai Chamber, second only to India

India leads with 16,623 new companies, Egypt follows in third place with 5,302 registrations

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has become the second-largest contributor to new memberships at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024, with 8,179 Pakistani businesses registering, according to a recent report.

India led the rankings with 16,623 new companies, while Egypt followed in third place with 5,302 registrations. Syria secured the fourth spot with 2,764 new members, and the United Kingdom ranked fifth with 2,588 new firms—reflecting a 14.2% increase from 2023.

The report highlighted notable growth among Iraqi, Turkish, and British businesses in Dubai. Iraqi firms saw a 37.8% rise, reaching 1,718 new registrations in 2024, compared to 1,247 the previous year. Turkish businesses recorded 25.5% growth, while UK-based firms expanded by 14.2%, totaling 2,588 new companies.

The chamber also reported 1,474 new Jordanian businesses and 1,473 Chinese firms joining in 2024. The trading and services sector accounted for the majority of new registrations at 41.1%, followed by real estate, renting, and business services at 32.9%. The construction sector contributed 10.5%, while transport, storage, and communication firms made up 8.4% of the new entrants.

Dubai’s business-friendly environment continues to attract foreign investment, with Pakistani entrepreneurs playing a significant role in the city’s expanding commercial landscape.

Previous article
Govt devises alternative strategy to cut power tariff by Rs8-10 per unit: report 
Next article
Saudi Arabia unveils new official Riyal symbol
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.