PM calls for strategy to achieve $60 billion export target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Thursday to review strategies aimed at boosting the country’s exports. He instructed the development of a comprehensive and effective plan to raise exports to $60 billion within the next five years.

The Prime Minister directed his economic team to implement sustainable tariff reforms to support economic progress and enhance exports. He emphasized the need to simplify the tariff system and lower rates, while also focusing on increasing industrial production capacity through structural changes in tariffs.

He highlighted that particular attention should be given to the services, information technology, and agriculture sectors. He further stressed that export-driven economic growth is a key element of the “Uraan Pakistan” vision and called for necessary reforms in the governance of the Export Development Fund to foster the development of export industries.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the measures taken to reform the Ministry of Commerce and the progress made towards achieving the $60 billion export target. It was noted that tariffs had been gradually reduced over the last two years. Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce has been hosting international exhibitions annually to promote exports.

Consultations on the Strategic Trade Policy Framework for 2025-30 are ongoing, and the Ecommerce policy is nearing completion, with plans to present it for cabinet approval next month. A National Compliance Center has also been established to align Pakistani products with international standards, offering training programs to boost the capacity of export industries.

Federal ministers, including Jam Kamal Khan (Minister for Commerce), Ahad Khan Cheema (Minister for Economic Affairs), Muhammad Aurangzeb (Minister for Finance), and Arshad Mehmood Langrial (Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue), as well as senior officials, attended the briefing.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also chaired a meeting to review reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. He called for the establishment of a high-standard drug testing laboratory in Islamabad to ensure the quality of medicines meets international standards. He also instructed the launch of mobile hospitals to provide health services in remote areas of Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a coordinated operation with provincial governments to tackle the issue of counterfeit drugs. He asserted that fraudsters should not be allowed to endanger public health.

Additionally, he directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan for the regulation and development of the pharmaceutical sector in collaboration with provincial governments. He ordered the identification and action against Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officers involved in facilitating fraud within the sector.

Research in the pharmaceutical field should also be promoted to increase exports, the Prime Minister stated. He urged for faster implementation of reforms in DRAP and called for the appointment of experienced, reputable experts to the DRAP policy board. Strengthening the Drug Pricing Committee should also be prioritized.

Federal ministers Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath (Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health), along with senior officers, attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress in health and pharmaceutical reforms. It was reported that the digital registration system for locally manufactured drugs is in its final stages. Consultation on the National Drugs Policy is ongoing, with plans to present it for approval soon. The meeting also reviewed the posting of 94 new drug inspectors and the performance of the current 25 inspectors.

The Prime Minister emphasized ensuring transparency in the appointment of new inspectors. The meeting also discussed the current export volume of Pakistani medicines, which stands at $500 million. The Ministry of Health is working to enhance exports through reforms, including providing research facilities and establishing an Export Directorate in DRAP.

Furthermore, the Ministry provided an update on efforts to enhance the capacity of Pakistan’s surgical sector to meet international standards and increase its export potential.