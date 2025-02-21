Saudi Arabia unveils new official Riyal symbol

Saudi Arabia presented its official symbol for the riyal on Friday, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced.

“This initiative aims to promote Saudi Arabia’s financial identity, locally, regionally and internationally,” said SAMA. “It reinforces national identity and cultural belonging, highlights the role of the national currency, and showcases the Kingdom among major global economies and G20 members.”

The symbol, explained the bank, has been developed to the highest technical standards, and embodies the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, carrying the name of the national currency in a design derived from Arabic calligraphy.

“The symbol will streamline the representation of the Saudi riyal in local, regional, and international contexts, making it suitable for use in referring to the Saudi riyal in all financial and commercial transactions,” it added.

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 agenda, the launch of the symbol solidifies the importance of the Kingdom’s financial system and its increasing role regionally and internationally, said the official Saudi Press Agency.