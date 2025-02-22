CDWP approves 14 projects worth Rs49.31bn in energy, education, industrial sectors

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 15 development projects, approving 14 projects worth Rs49.31 billion and referring the Rs19.96 billion Optical Remote Sensing Satellite System for agriculture to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval.

The meeting, chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, reviewed key infrastructure, education, energy, and media initiatives.

In the energy sector, CDWP approved the Supply of Gas to Villages within 5km of Gas-Producing Fields in Sindh and Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, under an eight-year plan. The Rs1.566 billion project includes laying 192.96 km of gas pipelines to supply 2,934 households in 81 villages.

In the mass media sector, three major initiatives received approval. A National Information and Media Archival Repository, costing Rs2.998 billion, will document and preserve critical media content. The Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services in Khairpur, with an allocation of Rs902.95 million, will upgrade radio broadcasting infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Central Monitoring Unit, now revised to Rs1.396 billion, will enhance media monitoring and regulatory oversight.

For urban and industrial development, CDWP approved the development of Block-A (500 acres) of Karachi Industrial Park at a cost of Rs7.404 billion. The park will be developed on 6,400 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land, contributing to industrial expansion in Karachi.

Additionally, the Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth, and Gender (HNEYG) was approved under the Prime Minister’s Youth Empowerment Programme (PMYEP) to enhance employment and social development initiatives.

In the education sector, CDWP approved two Danish School projects to enhance education in underdeveloped areas. One school will be built in Bagh, Azad Kashmir at a cost of Rs3.053 billion, while another in Baltistan, Gilgit-Baltistan will cost Rs2.963 billion. Each school will accommodate 800 students and introduce modern educational tools, including incubation centres, IT training, skill development programmes, and a school meal initiative.

Two projects proposed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) also received approval. The Upgradation of Bannu University of Science and Technology (Lakki Marwat Campus) into a full-fledged university will cost Rs2.929 billion and aims to serve over 2,000 students while creating 178 jobs for faculty and management.

The National Center for Brand Development, with an allocation of Rs1.85 billion, will focus on marketing, design, and industrial innovation to strengthen Pakistan’s global brand competitiveness.

CDWP urged ECNEC to approve the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project, initiated by SUPARCO, to enhance Image Interpretability Rating Scale (IIRS) and support agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and national security.

Under financial rules set by the National Economic Council (NEC), CDWP is authoriSed to approve projects costing up to Rs7.5 billion, while higher-cost projects require Ecnec’s approval after technical clearance.