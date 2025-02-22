Sign inSubscribe
China, Pakistan agree on joint laboratory for wheat germplasm innovation

There is great potential for wheat variety improvement through germplasm exchange, says the Dean at Hebau College of Agronomy

By Monitoring Desk

China and Pakistan have reached an agreement to establish a Joint Laboratory for Wheat Germplasm Innovation and Biological Breeding, aiming to advance the wheat seed industry and related sectors.

Professor Liu Dongcheng, Dean at Hebau College of Agronomy, highlighted the genetic diversity in wheat germplasm resources between the two countries due to different geographical conditions. “There is great potential for wheat variety improvement through germplasm exchange,” he said.

Liu noted that China has strengths in basic research and molecular breeding, while Pakistan has expertise in soilless cultivation and tissue culture. The collaboration is expected to enhance the efficiency of wheat variety development through shared resources and expertise.

