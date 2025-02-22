Jetour plans to launch T1 and T2 off-road SUVs in Pakistan

Jetour Pakistan is expanding its SUV lineup with the introduction of two off-road models, the Jetour T1 and Jetour T2.

After launching the Dashing and X70 Plus, the Chery-owned brand is now focusing on off-road enthusiasts with these new additions.

The Jetour T1, marketed as the Jetour Freedom in Saudi Arabia, is set to enter the Pakistani market. As part of the Jetour Shanhai “T” series, this gasoline-powered SUV combines performance with contemporary design.

The Jetour T1 measures 4,706 mm in length, 1,967 mm in width, and 1,845 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. The SUV is equipped with an automatic height-adjustable headlight system, LED low and high beam sources, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, and a panoramic sunroof.

Other features include aluminum wheels, an electric memory tailgate, central locking, remote control key access, remote boot operation, and a keyless start system.

Inside the cabin, the Jetour T1 comes with a 25-inch digital instrument panel, an 8-inch multifunction display screen, an audio and entertainment display touch panel, and multi-screen interaction capabilities. The vehicle has four USB/Type-C ports, eight speakers, electrically heated and adjustable rearview mirrors, and a 6-way adjustable main driver’s seat.

Additional features include 4-way main driver lumbar support, a 4-way adjustable passenger seat with a power leg rest, rear cup holders, wireless charging, and a car recorder USB port. The SUV also has a leather steering wheel, interior monochrome ambient lighting, and dual automatic air conditioning.

The Jetour T1 is available with two engine options. The 1.5T engine with a 7DCT transmission delivers 125 kW of power and 270 Nm of torque, while the 2.0T engine with an 8AT transmission generates 180 kW of power and 375 Nm of torque.

Jetour Pakistan will also introduce the Jetour T2 in the market. The SUV is powered by a 1.5TD engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

The vehicle is available in exterior colors including lime green, night black, sun orange, and silver snow, with interior options in black/red and green/orange.

The Jetour T2 measures 4,785 mm in length with the spare tire cover and 4,612 mm without it, with a width of 2,006 mm, a height of 1,880 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The front and rear wheelbases are 1,685 mm and 1,695 mm, respectively.

The SUV features an off-delay height-adjustable matrix automatic headlight system, LED low and high beam sources, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a keyless start and entry system.

The interior of the Jetour T2 includes a leather steering wheel, a manual 4-way steering wheel position adjustment, a 25-inch digital instrument panel, a 6-inch multifunction display screen, and dual automatic air conditioning. The SUV also has electric 4-way auxiliary seat adjustment, power seats with memory functions, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 12 speakers, and four USB/Type-C ports.

Safety features include six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, an anti-lock brake system, electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist, traction control, electronic stability control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, advanced emergency braking, forward collision warning, and rear collision warning.

Jetour Pakistan has yet to confirm the official pricing and booking details for the SUVs.