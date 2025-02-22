Sign inSubscribe
KP cabinet approves Rs10,000 Ramazan aid for over a million families

The aid will be disbursed without deductions, with the government covering all bank and disbursing charges

By Monitoring Desk

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Friday approved a Ramazan financial assistance package, providing Rs10,000 to over a million deserving families across the province.

The aid will be disbursed without deductions, with the government covering all bank and disbursing charges.

The decision was taken in the 25th cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. The chief minister directed that payments be made through banks and Easy Paisa before the 15th of Ramazan to ensure timely assistance.

The cabinet also decided that salaries and pensions for government employees in the province would be paid in advance on February 25, considering that Ramazan is expected to begin on February 28 or March 1.

Additionally, the cabinet approved renaming Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Shahi Bagh as Imran Khan Cricket Stadium Shahi Bagh, Peshawar. It also sanctioned an annual grant of Rs4.92 million for 15 orphan students at Abbottabad Public School and College.

To ensure uninterrupted education for 181,233 students in 2,325 Girls Community Schools, the cabinet approved the release of Rs1.028 billion for nine months’ salaries of 3,687 teachers under the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

