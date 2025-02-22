Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

MG Pakistan introduces 12-months interest-free EMI plan for EV models

The plan offers 12- or 18-month payment terms with a 50% down payment, while Blue Chip Corporate clients get a reduced 30% down payment

By Monitoring Desk

MG Pakistan has launched an interest-free EMI plan for its electric vehicle lineup, offering flexible financing options to customers.

The plan allows buyers to choose between a 12-month or 18-month payment term with a minimum down payment of 50%, while Blue Chip Corporate clients can avail of a reduced 30% down payment.

The pricing for MG’s EV models includes PKR 9,799,000 for the MG4 (51KW) and PKR 10,990,000 for both the MG4 (64KW) and MGZS SR. Customers selecting the 18-month plan will pay PKR 279,139 monthly for the MG4 (51KW) and PKR 312,222 for the other two models, while those on the 12-month plan will have higher monthly payments.

An additional cost of PKR 250,000 applies to all variants except for the 12-month plan.

Dealerships have been informed that the prices are ex-factory, exclusive of freight, and require a TPL Insurance Guarantee. The initiative is intended to support EV sales by making electric vehicle ownership more financially accessible.

