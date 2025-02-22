Nishat Hotels enters Islamabad’s hospitality market by acquiring Hotel Margala

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved Nishat Hotels and Properties Limited’s acquisition of Hotel Margala in Islamabad, paving the way for Nishat’s entry into the capital’s hospitality sector.

Under the agreement, Nishat Hotels will acquire Hotel Margala’s assets, including leasehold rights to its Srinagar Highway plot, the hotel’s structure, fittings, utility connections, and movable property.

Hotel Margala, a mid-sized 92-room facility, holds a 5.46% market share in Islamabad’s hospitality industry. Initially, the hotel started with 50 rooms in its Classic Wing, featuring the renowned Golf View. Over the years, due to growing demand, it has expanded to accommodate business meetings, corporate conventions, social events, and luxury accommodations.

Nishat Hotels, a subsidiary of the Nishat Group, primarily operates luxury accommodations in Lahore, including the high-end Nishat Hotels in Johar Town and Gulberg. As one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, with diversified interests in textiles, banking, cement, power, and hospitality Nishat Group is owned by billionaire Mian Muhammad Mansha, who also controls MCB Bank and various other enterprises.

The CCP’s competition assessment determined that the acquisition would not create market dominance concerns, as Nishat’s existing operations are based in Lahore, while Hotel Margala exclusively serves Islamabad. The commission also noted that moderate entry barriers in the hospitality sector help maintain a competitive landscape.

With this acquisition, Nishat Hotels expands its footprint beyond Lahore, entering the capital’s hotel market without significantly altering the competitive dynamics.