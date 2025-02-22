Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP revises futures exchange regulations to enhance transparency

New rules mandate profit-sharing with brokers and clients, phase-out of alternative fund use by June 2025

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments to the Futures Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2017, refining operational guidelines for futures exchanges and brokers. 

The revised regulations, issued under SRO 141(I)/2025, aim to improve financial transparency and safeguard investor interests.

Under the new framework, any profits earned on funds held in bank accounts by futures brokers or their customers must be passed on proportionally, after deducting a service fee at a rate approved by the SECP. 

Additionally, futures exchanges currently using portions of these funds for purposes beyond the permitted scope are required to phase out such practices by June 30, 2025, ensuring compliance with the updated regulatory structure.

Previous article
SBP issues participation criteria for Raast payment system
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 22, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Lahore to get first fully underground Blue Line Metro Train

27-kilometer project, running from Valencia Town to Babu Sabu Chowk, expected to be completed within three years at Rs600 billion

CDWP approves 14 projects worth Rs49.31bn in energy, education, industrial sectors

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 22, 2025

SBP issues participation criteria for Raast payment system

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.