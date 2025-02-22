SECP revises futures exchange regulations to enhance transparency

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments to the Futures Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2017, refining operational guidelines for futures exchanges and brokers.

The revised regulations, issued under SRO 141(I)/2025, aim to improve financial transparency and safeguard investor interests.

Under the new framework, any profits earned on funds held in bank accounts by futures brokers or their customers must be passed on proportionally, after deducting a service fee at a rate approved by the SECP.

Additionally, futures exchanges currently using portions of these funds for purposes beyond the permitted scope are required to phase out such practices by June 30, 2025, ensuring compliance with the updated regulatory structure.