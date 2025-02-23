Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ABAD calls for reduction in Withholding Tax and removal of FED

The chairman urges banks to prioritize construction financing, noting that Pakistan has the lowest home mortgage-to-GDP ratio in the region

By Monitoring Desk

Lahore: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) North Region has expressed optimism that the federal government will soon announce a revival package for the construction industry to address sectoral challenges and drive sustainable development.

ABAD North Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Nabeel acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada in revitalizing Pakistan’s housing sector. He welcomed the formation of a dedicated task force and reiterated ABAD’s key proposals, including reducing Withholding Tax, eliminating Federal Excise Duty (FED), and introducing Fixed-Rate Mortgages to attract investment and spur economic activity.

Nabeel urged banks to prioritize construction financing, noting that Pakistan has the lowest home mortgage-to-GDP ratio in the region. He emphasized the need for policies that improve financial accessibility and incentivize formal sector participation to stimulate real estate investment.

Highlighting the foreign direct investment (FDI) potential of $100 billion in the real estate sector, he stressed that targeted reforms could unlock significant economic growth and enhance investor confidence in Pakistan’s construction and housing industries.

Previous article
Cement exports rise 24.85% in first seven months of FY25
Next article
Govt plans digital transformation with interactive Data Park initiative
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.384 trillion despite tariff hikes

Power sector inefficiencies, theft, and under-recoveries lead to Rs158 billion in losses during the first half of the fiscal year

Finance Minister urges private sector to drive economic recovery

Port Qasim Authority clarifies report on 500-acre land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance high-level engagements for stronger ties

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.