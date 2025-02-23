Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cement exports rise 24.85% in first seven months of FY25

In volume terms, cement exports rise 35.34%, increasing from 3.89 million metric tons to 5.27 million metric tons during July-January FY25

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cement exports surged 24.85% during the first seven months of fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $188.091 million compared to $150.653 million in the corresponding period of 2023-24, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In volume terms, cement exports rose 35.34%, increasing from 3.89 million metric tons to 5.27 million metric tons during July-January FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, cement exports saw a 40% increase in January 2025, rising to $20.619 million from $14.728 million in January 2024. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, cement exports declined 35.36% in January 2025, compared to $31.898 million in December 2024.

The growth in cement exports reflects strong international demand, though the monthly decline suggests short-term fluctuations in global shipments.

Previous article
Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.384 trillion despite tariff hikes
Next article
ABAD calls for reduction in Withholding Tax and removal of FED
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.384 trillion despite tariff hikes

Power sector inefficiencies, theft, and under-recoveries lead to Rs158 billion in losses during the first half of the fiscal year

Finance Minister urges private sector to drive economic recovery

Port Qasim Authority clarifies report on 500-acre land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance high-level engagements for stronger ties

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.