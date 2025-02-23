Cement exports rise 24.85% in first seven months of FY25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cement exports surged 24.85% during the first seven months of fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $188.091 million compared to $150.653 million in the corresponding period of 2023-24, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In volume terms, cement exports rose 35.34%, increasing from 3.89 million metric tons to 5.27 million metric tons during July-January FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, cement exports saw a 40% increase in January 2025, rising to $20.619 million from $14.728 million in January 2024. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, cement exports declined 35.36% in January 2025, compared to $31.898 million in December 2024.

The growth in cement exports reflects strong international demand, though the monthly decline suggests short-term fluctuations in global shipments.