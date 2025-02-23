Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Minister urges private sector to drive economic recovery

Aurangzeb acknowledges IMF's influence on Pakistan’s policies and stresses clear communication with the private sector

By Monitoring Desk

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized the critical role of the private sector in ensuring Pakistan’s economic recovery, stating that while the country is moving in the right direction, sustainable growth depends on business sector contributions.

He made these remarks while addressing the third All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Saturday.

Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to economic reforms and assured business leaders that all key stakeholders would be consulted ahead of the upcoming budget. He acknowledged that Pakistan’s economic policies were currently shaped by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and stressed the need for clear communication with the private sector on future policy changes.

As part of ongoing reforms, the minister announced a major restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), stating that it would now focus solely on revenue collection, while the Ministry of Finance would handle policymaking. He underscored the importance of fair taxation and called for stronger measures to curb corruption, urging businesses to cooperate in broadening the tax base.

Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains low at 9-10%, which is insufficient for sustainable development. He pointed out that the manufacturing and salaried sectors bear the highest tax burden, while agriculture and retail remain under-taxed.

To address this imbalance, the government has introduced agricultural taxation for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

The minister assured business leaders that economic reforms and tax policies would be designed to support growth and fairness. He invited stakeholders to submit written recommendations, promising that concerns would be addressed through effective strategies.

Revenue and customs officials present at the event were directed to engage directly with the business community.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara reiterated the need for sustainable economic policies and highlighted improvements in key indicators such as inflation reduction, policy rates, and export performance. He also emphasized Pakistan’s IT potential, suggesting that with proper investment channels, the country’s IT exports could reach $100 billion.

The conference was part of FCCI’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and aimed to restore business confidence in Pakistan’s economic future. The event concluded with a shield presentation to the finance minister, attended by business leaders, including former FPCCI President Mian Muhammad Adrees.

Previous article
Port Qasim Authority clarifies report on 500-acre land allotment
Next article
Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.384 trillion despite tariff hikes
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Cement exports rise 24.85% in first seven months of FY25

In volume terms, cement exports rise 35.34%, increasing from 3.89 million metric tons to 5.27 million metric tons during July-January FY25

Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.384 trillion despite tariff hikes

Port Qasim Authority clarifies report on 500-acre land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance high-level engagements for stronger ties

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.