FinMin announces relief for salaried class in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed plans to offer financial relief to the salaried class in the upcoming budget, addressing ongoing fiscal challenges while supporting economic growth.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, Aurangzeb highlighted several positive economic indicators, including a rise in the number of remittance senders to 35 million and an increase in inflows through the Roshan Digital Account.

“The private sector plays a vital role in driving economic progress, and we are committed to supporting its growth,” he stated, adding that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are showing steady improvement.

The minister also reiterated the government’s backing for the construction industry, with a focus on curbing speculative activities in the real estate market.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with inflation and a heavy tax burden on the salaried class, the upcoming budget is expected to introduce measures aimed at providing financial relief while maintaining overall fiscal stability.