Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FinMin announces relief for salaried class in upcoming budget

The government aims to ease financial pressures while ensuring fiscal stability amid economic challenges.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed plans to offer financial relief to the salaried class in the upcoming budget, addressing ongoing fiscal challenges while supporting economic growth.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, Aurangzeb highlighted several positive economic indicators, including a rise in the number of remittance senders to 35 million and an increase in inflows through the Roshan Digital Account.

“The private sector plays a vital role in driving economic progress, and we are committed to supporting its growth,” he stated, adding that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are showing steady improvement.

The minister also reiterated the government’s backing for the construction industry, with a focus on curbing speculative activities in the real estate market.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with inflation and a heavy tax burden on the salaried class, the upcoming budget is expected to introduce measures aimed at providing financial relief while maintaining overall fiscal stability.

Previous article
Trump’s 10% oil tariff could cost $10b
Next article
New gas policy set to attract $5b investment with SIFC’s backing
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

International investors urge Pakistan to avoid renegotiating contracts with solar and...

A group of development finance institutions warns that altering power agreements could harm investor confidence and future private investments in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Hong Kong budget to be released on Wednesday, financial secretary says

FBR receives provincial data to expand tax base

FBR recovers Rs23 billion from banks in a single day under Windfall Tax

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.