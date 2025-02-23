Sign inSubscribe
Govt plans digital transformation with interactive Data Park initiative

The Data Park provides real-time socio-economic data to students, researchers, and policymakers through interactive screens and digital dashboards

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, discussed the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever Data Park to promote data-driven learning and informed decision-making among the youth.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Chief Statistician Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar and Member Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, who expressed support for the initiative.

The Data Park aims to provide students, researchers, and policymakers with real-time socio-economic data through interactive screens, storytelling galleries, and digital dashboards. The minister emphasized the need for evidence-based policymaking and highlighted the importance of engaging universities in data-driven research and analysis.

He directed PBS to develop an interactive digital environment that enables students to explore Pakistan’s economic and social trends.

Inspired by the World Bank’s digital learning initiatives, the Data Park will be established in public and recreational spaces to maximize accessibility. The initiative seeks to foster data literacy, policy research, and innovation, equipping young professionals with critical thinking skills.

PBS officials assured full cooperation in executing the project, with the government set to develop a formal plan to launch Pakistan’s first Data Park, reinforcing its commitment to digital education and knowledge-based policymaking.

