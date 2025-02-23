Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

New gas policy set to attract $5b investment with SIFC’s backing

The initiative aims to strengthen public-private partnerships in the energy sector, boosting growth and sustainability.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A newly introduced gas policy, supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is poised to attract up to $5 billion in private sector investments, allowing for 35% private participation in Pakistan’s energy sector, according to Express News.

The policy’s main goal is to foster a strong public-private partnership within the energy sector, driving growth and ensuring long-term sustainability. This initiative is expected to bolster Pakistan’s energy infrastructure significantly.

Muhammad Zaheer Alam, President of United Energy Pakistan, hailed the policy as a pivotal move for the sector’s development.

Ali Murtaza Abbas, Chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Petroleum, pointed to Mari Petroleum’s successful gas discovery as a major accomplishment facilitated by SIFC’s efforts.

OGDCL CEO, Ahmed Hayat, noted that the policy would likely boost provincial engagement in gas trading, further promoting the integration of regional players into the energy market.

As Pakistan’s energy policy continues to evolve, the new framework is expected to stabilize the local gas supply, generate employment, and contribute to broader economic development.

