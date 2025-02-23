Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan set to sign major energy and trade deals with Azerbaijan during upcoming visit

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's two-day trip to Azerbaijan will focus on strengthening energy cooperation, trade relations, and infrastructure investments.

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on February 24, where he will engage in high-level discussions aimed at bolstering trade ties and securing agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors. During the trip, Pakistan and Azerbaijan are expected to sign key agreements, including the establishment of a trading company to streamline bilateral trade.

Another significant development is the anticipated deal between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Azerbaijan State Oil Company, which will deepen cooperation in the energy sector. Additionally, the two nations are likely to formalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a gas pipeline project, further enhancing their energy collaboration.

Azerbaijan has also shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s communication sector, in addition to motorway infrastructure projects, with discussions set to explore new opportunities for expanding trade between the two countries.

Following his visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Sharif will travel to Uzbekistan for a one-day official visit, continuing his efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s regional and international trade relationships.

Pakistan government considers imposing carbon levy in 2025-26 budget
Trump's 10% oil tariff could cost $10b
News Desk
News Desk

