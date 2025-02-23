Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance high-level engagements for stronger ties

Both sides emphasize regular diplomatic engagements to deepen ties and address global challenges.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to strengthen high-level engagements and consultations to further solidify bilateral ties and coordinate on regional and international matters of mutual concern.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on expanding cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering economic collaboration and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Pakistan and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional stability. He also appreciated the role of the Pakistani community in the UAE’s economic development.

Both sides emphasized the importance of regular diplomatic engagements to further deepen their longstanding relationship and address shared regional and global challenges.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk


