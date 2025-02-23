PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan tomorrow to strengthen trade relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day state visit to Azerbaijan from February 24-25, aiming to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The visit, at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, marks Shehbaz’s second official trip to Baku since taking office in March 2024.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the prime minister will engage in discussions on trade, energy, defence, education, and climate cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs in key economic sectors are expected to be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan maintain strong economic and strategic ties, with Azerbaijan emerging as a key partner in trade and investment. As part of the visit, Shehbaz will deliver a keynote speech at a Business Forum organized in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The prime minister will also visit Fuzuli (Karabakh) alongside the Azerbaijani president, as part of a special tour of the liberated territories. His visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation.