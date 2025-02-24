Commercial cards could be the trick to unlocking Pakistan’s SME potential

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s economy. These businesses account for 72% of the non-agricultural workforce and contribute 40% to the country’s GDP. Yet, despite their importance, many SMEs still rely on outdated financial systems and cash-based transactions that stifle their growth. According to a recent report by Visa, titled Digitizing SME B2B Payments, while these businesses are critical to Pakistan’s economic engine, they face significant barriers—primarily the inefficiency of cash transactions and limited access to financing.

However, digital transformation, particularly in B2B payments, is emerging as a game-changer for the sector. At the core of this transformation is the need for SMEs to shift from cash-based systems to digital payment solutions. The B2B transaction landscape in Pakistan is dominated by cash, with an astonishing 85% of B2B transactions still occurring in this manner.

Out of the total $255 billion in B2B transactions, SMEs account for $121 billion of this activity—yet a significant portion of that remains untapped by digital solutions. As Pakistan’s SMEs face challenges such as lack of formal financial histories and limited access to credit, digitizing these transactions is essential to unlocking their full economic potential.