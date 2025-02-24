Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government aims to slash electricity tariffs by Rs6-8 per unit in two months

The federal government is working to reduce electricity prices and taxes while tackling circular debt, pending IMF approval

By News Desk

In a bid to provide much-needed relief to consumers grappling with soaring utility costs, the federal government is pushing to reduce electricity prices by Rs6-8 per unit within the next two months, Power Division officials announced on Monday, according to Geo TV. 

This move comes as high electricity tariffs continue to fuel public outrage, particularly among middle and lower-income households, while opposition parties criticize the government’s handling of the energy sector.

Federal Secretary Energy Dr. Muhammad Fakhr-e-Alam Irfan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the government is also working to cut taxes on electricity bills. 

However, this requires approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with talks expected in early March.

To tackle the mounting circular debt, currently estimated at Rs2.3 trillion, the government is in talks with banks to secure a Rs1.24 trillion loan at a fixed rate. 

Officials revealed that agreements with six independent power producers (IPPs) have already been terminated, saving Rs700 billion, including Rs300 billion in interest payments. 

Talks with 25 other IPPs on a “take-and-pay” model have also been finalized.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s recent rate cuts, from 22% to 12%, have created favorable conditions for borrowing. Authorities aim to capitalize on this by finalizing the loan term sheet before the IMF mission’s arrival next month.

Analysts say successful renegotiations with IPPs could significantly lower tariffs, boost industrial competitiveness, and restore public trust in the government’s economic management.

Previous article
Rwandan Ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to tap into Rwanda’s trade markets
Next article
SITE Association criticizes Sindh Government over unregulated trailers after fatal accident
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE Seminar on central banking challenges and opportunities

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully organized the 16th SAARCFINANCE Seminar, titled “Challenges and Opportunities in the Capacity Building of Central Banks and...

Oil prices steady amid Ukraine peace talks and Iraq export uncertainty

Italy and UAE expand economic ties with $40 billion investment deal

Musk demands job reports from U.S. civil servants as layoffs accelerate

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.