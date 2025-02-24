Sign inSubscribe
Italy and UAE expand economic ties with $40 billion investment deal

The announcement follows Italy’s agreements last month with Saudi Arabia, valued at around $10 billion

By Monitoring Desk

The United Arab Emirates plans to invest $40 billion in Italy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Monday, without specifying a timeline.

The investment will focus on strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, data centers, space research, renewable energy, and rare earths.

Speaking at the Italy-United Arab Emirates Business Forum in Rome, Meloni called the deal a “historic day” and a significant milestone in bilateral relations. Since taking office in 2022, she has prioritized strengthening economic ties with Gulf nations, shifting away from previous governments’ human rights concerns.

The announcement follows Italy’s agreements last month with Saudi Arabia, valued at around $10 billion. The UAE investment marks a deepening economic partnership between Italy and the Gulf region, aligning with Meloni’s strategy to attract foreign investment in high-growth industries.

