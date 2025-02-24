Musk demands job reports from U.S. civil servants as layoffs accelerate

U.S. government workers face growing uncertainty as Elon Musk, tasked with slashing federal spending, has ordered civil servants to justify their jobs by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Monday (9:59 AM Tuesday in Pakistan).

The demand comes amid sweeping job cuts, with more than 20,000 layoffs and buyout offers extended to another 75,000 employees across various agencies.

Federal agencies are divided on compliance, with some, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, instructing employees to submit reports. Others, such as the Defense departments, Homeland Security, Education, and Commerce, have ordered workers not to respond.

The Department of Health and Human Services initially told employees to cooperate but later paused to assess how best to meet Musk’s directive.

The job cuts have already disrupted critical government functions, forcing agencies to rehire employees responsible for nuclear oversight and disease control. The Trump administration announced Sunday the dismissal of 1,600 workers at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), while placing most remaining personnel on leave. USAID’s funding halt has severely impacted global humanitarian efforts.

The layoffs have triggered financial insecurity among affected employees. Many government contractors are also feeling the impact, with firms like Chemonics furloughing workers due to lost contracts. Meanwhile, Musk has defended his plan to cut $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion federal budget, stating that eliminating waste and fraud in Social Security and Medicare could improve benefits.

Democrats argue that the budget cuts undermine Congress’s authority over government spending, while Republicans have largely supported Musk’s approach. However, some Republican lawmakers have faced backlash from voters who believe Musk is exceeding his authority.