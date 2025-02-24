Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Musk demands job reports from U.S. civil servants as layoffs accelerate

The demand comes amid mass job cuts, with over 20,000 layoffs and buyout offers extended to 75,000 more employees across agencies

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. government workers face growing uncertainty as Elon Musk, tasked with slashing federal spending, has ordered civil servants to justify their jobs by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Monday (9:59 AM Tuesday in Pakistan).

The demand comes amid sweeping job cuts, with more than 20,000 layoffs and buyout offers extended to another 75,000 employees across various agencies.

Federal agencies are divided on compliance, with some, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, instructing employees to submit reports. Others, such as the Defense departments, Homeland Security, Education, and Commerce, have ordered workers not to respond.

The Department of Health and Human Services initially told employees to cooperate but later paused to assess how best to meet Musk’s directive.

The job cuts have already disrupted critical government functions, forcing agencies to rehire employees responsible for nuclear oversight and disease control. The Trump administration announced Sunday the dismissal of 1,600 workers at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), while placing most remaining personnel on leave. USAID’s funding halt has severely impacted global humanitarian efforts.

The layoffs have triggered financial insecurity among affected employees. Many government contractors are also feeling the impact, with firms like Chemonics furloughing workers due to lost contracts. Meanwhile, Musk has defended his plan to cut $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion federal budget, stating that eliminating waste and fraud in Social Security and Medicare could improve benefits.

Democrats argue that the budget cuts undermine Congress’s authority over government spending, while Republicans have largely supported Musk’s approach. However, some Republican lawmakers have faced backlash from voters who believe Musk is exceeding his authority.

Previous article
U.S. lawmakers accuse EU of imposing restrictive regulations on American firms
Next article
Italy and UAE expand economic ties with $40 billion investment deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Nvidia’s AI chip demand under scrutiny as DeepSeek disrupts market

Nvidia benefits most from AI investments, while DeepSeek's low-cost models raise doubts about its pricey chips

SBP grants EMI license to Wemsol for digital payments

Illegal U.S. vape sales worth at least $2.4 billion in 2024

Qatar signs deal with Scale AI to use AI to boost government services

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.