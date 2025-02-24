Rwandan Ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to tap into Rwanda’s trade markets

Rwanda’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatou, has urged Sialkot exporters to explore untapped trade opportunities in Rwanda to boost bilateral trade between the two nations, according to APP.

Addressing a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), she emphasized Rwanda’s commitment to strengthening business-to-business ties and enhancing trade relations.

Ambassador Fatou revealed that 45% of Pakistan’s tea imports come from Rwanda and shared Rwanda’s vision to become a Middle-Income Country by 2035 and a High-Income Country by 2050.

She called for increased collaboration through trade delegations, joint ventures, and trade fairs to further promote economic ties.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq welcomed the ambassador and stressed the importance of direct business interactions. He urged Rwanda’s business community to purchase Sialkot-made products directly, rather than through intermediaries, to reduce costs.

Haq highlighted Sialkot’s diverse industrial output, including sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and textiles, which are supplied to top global brands and used in international events like the Olympics and World Cups.

Both sides agreed on the need for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to facilitate trade growth and deepen economic cooperation.