SECP allows unlisted companies to issue shares beyond existing shareholders

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments allowing unlisted companies to issue shares to investors beyond their existing shareholders. This move marks a significant shift from previous regulations that restricted private companies from seeking external investments.

Under the revised capital issue guidelines, unlisted firms can now raise funds from new investors to support working capital needs, develop innovative products, and drive business expansion. The change is expected to enhance access to finance, particularly benefiting startups and associations seeking to incorporate their assets into formal company structures.

The SECP clarified that companies may issue additional shares for various purposes, including debt repayment, business expansion, ownership diversification, regulatory compliance, or employee stock options. By enabling firms to attract a wider pool of investors and accept investments in the form of assets rather than just cash, the reform aims to strengthen corporate growth and market participation.