SITE Association criticizes Sindh Government over unregulated trailers after fatal accident

Business community demands urgent action to regulate heavy vehicles following a tragic crash that killed industrialist Ashraf Adamani and his son

By News Desk

The SITE Association of Industry has strongly criticized the Sindh government for failing to regulate trailers in Karachi after a speeding trailer caused a fatal accident on the ICI Bridge, claiming the lives of prominent industrialist Ashraf Adamani and his son Naveed Adamani. The victims were heading to the SITE industrial area when their car was struck by the reckless trailer. 

SITE Association President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, in a recent press release, expressed deep grief over the incident and called for immediate reforms to control the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the city.

Alvi urged Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to enforce strict regulations, including banning trailers from urban areas during peak hours. 

He also demanded an emergency meeting with government officials to address the issue and prevent further tragedies.

Despite existing restrictions, trailers continue to operate unchecked, often speeding through the city during prohibited hours. 

Alvi criticized authorities for their lack of enforcement, warning that unregulated trailer activity could lead to a law-and-order crisis.

The SITE Association President called for the harshest punishment for the trailer driver involved in the crash and questioned why heavy vehicles are allowed to violate traffic rules. 

“The Sindh government’s failure to control these killer trailers raises serious concerns about its authority,” he stated.

Alvi emphasized that the lives of Karachi’s citizens are not disposable and urged the government to take decisive action to ensure road safety. 

“Urgent steps are needed to prevent further loss of life caused by reckless trailers,” he declared.

