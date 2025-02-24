Sign inSubscribe
U.S. lawmakers accuse EU of imposing restrictive regulations on American firms

Donald Trump’s memorandum warns that his administration will scrutinize the EU’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan on Sunday called on EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to clarify the enforcement of European regulations on Big Tech, arguing that they disproportionately target U.S. companies.

His request follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s memorandum warning that his administration will scrutinize the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DMA sets compliance rules for major tech firms, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, ByteDance, and Booking.com, aiming to create a level playing field and provide consumers with more choices. In a letter to Ribera, Jordan and Scott Fitzgerald, chair of the antitrust subcommittee, expressed concerns that the regulations impose burdensome requirements and favor European companies.

The lawmakers criticized the EU’s penalties, which include fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue for violations. They argued that these penalties function as a tax on American firms and force global compliance with European standards.

The letter also raised concerns about DMA provisions that could benefit Chinese firms, claiming they stifle innovation and compromise proprietary U.S. data.

Jordan and Fitzgerald have requested Ribera to brief the judiciary committee by March 10. The European Commission, which denies targeting U.S. firms, has not yet responded to the request. Ribera previously stated that the EU will not be pressured into altering laws that have already been approved by lawmakers.

