Bitcoin falls below $90,000, hitting lowest level since November

Bitcoin dropped below $90,000 on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since November, as a broad market sell-off and concerns over last week’s $1.5 billion hack of crypto exchange Bybit weighed on sentiment.

The decline marked the first time Bitcoin has fallen below the key $90,000 level since mid-January.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value fell as much as 6% to $88,245, extending recent losses amid increased volatility in the crypto market. Investors continued to reassess risks following the Bybit security breach, adding further pressure to digital assets.

The broader crypto market also experienced declines, with traders reacting to macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing security concerns in the sector. Market watchers are closely monitoring Bitcoin’s next support levels as it faces renewed selling pressure.