Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Google loses EU court battle over Android Auto interoperability case

The decision upholds Italy’s 2021 antitrust ruling, which fined Google $106.7 million for blocking Enel X Italia’s app from Android Auto

By Monitoring Desk

Google lost a key legal battle on Tuesday as Europe’s top court ruled that its refusal to allow an e-mobility app access to its Android Auto platform was anti-competitive.

The decision upholds a 2021 ruling by Italy’s antitrust authority, which fined Google €100 million ($106.7 million) for blocking Enel X Italia’s electric car charging app from integrating with the platform.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined that Google’s actions constituted an abuse of market dominance. “A refusal by an undertaking in a dominant position to ensure that its platform is interoperable with an app of another undertaking, which thereby becomes more attractive, can be abusive,” the judges stated.

However, the court noted that a refusal could be justified if granting access compromised security, platform integrity, or if no template existed for that category of apps at the time of the request. In such cases, the dominant company must develop a template within a reasonable timeframe.

Google had previously defended its decision, arguing that restricting Enel’s app was necessary to prevent driver distractions. The company has since launched the requested feature but noted that at the time, the app was relevant for only 0.04% of cars in Italy.

“We prioritize building the features drivers need most because we believe that innovation should be driven by user demand, not specific companies’ requests,” a Google spokesperson said.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, could have broader implications for Big Tech’s interoperability requirements across the EU. While Google has been designated as a gatekeeper under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), its Android Auto platform is not currently subject to those regulations.

However, the CJEU’s decision reinforces the principle that dominant market players must ensure fair access to their platforms.

Previous article
Pak, Iran sign MoU setting bilateral trade target to $10b
Next article
Oil prices weaken as uncertainty grows over U.S. foreign policy actions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Adobe brings Photoshop to iPhone for the first time with free...

Adobe offers a Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually, unlocking premium features such as expanded Firefly tools

Oil prices weaken as uncertainty grows over U.S. foreign policy actions

Pak, Iran sign MoU setting bilateral trade target to $10b

Kia recalls 137,256 vehicles in the U.S. due to risk of engine damage

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.